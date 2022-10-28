Bollywood Celebs Expressed Displeasure Over Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Photo On Note’ Statement

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s statement on ‘photo on the note’ is being strongly criticized. From politicians to Bollywood celebs, everyone is expressing displeasure over his statement. Let us tell you that in the press conference by Arvind Kejriwal, the central government had demanded to put the picture of Mata Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on the Indian currency rupee. Actress Gauahar Khan has termed the Delhi CM’s weak leader.

Gauahar Khan wrote on her social media account, “A leader, who I thought would focus on development, has become a victim of the race to win in politics. Only the weakest kind of politicians use religion. The lure of winning elections makes you so different, it’s so sad. ”

And they all fall down.. EVENTUALLY. https://t.co/2pk7e4Q0PU — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) October 26, 2022

At the same time, TV actor Nakuul Mehta has also commented on Arvind Kejriwal’s statement. In fact, after Arvind Kejriwal’s statement, MLA Atishi, while responding to the reactions coming, had said, ‘You can hate Arvind Kejriwal if you want, but at least do not hate Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Don’t hate her blessings.’ Nakuul Mehta tweeted this video of Atishi and wrote, ‘And it all fell. finally..’

Gul Panag, who contested from AAP, has also reacted to Arvind Kejriwal’s statement. Gul wrote, ‘Whether it is the end or the end in itself – religion being brought into everything, it is a game that everyone will start playing now.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani has also condemned Arvind Kejriwal without naming him. He tweeted, ‘The Constitution of India says that we are a secular socialist republic. Therefore, religion should have no place in governance. I want to make it clear that I have nothing to do with anyone who wants to bring any part of religion into any aspect of the government. Jai Hind.”