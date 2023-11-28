Bollywood-Inspired Gold-Tone Jewelry For The Wedding Season

There is something so unique and elegant about gold jewellery. It goes well with Indian skin tone and is a hot favourite for the wedding season. Gold jewellery designs today are modern and appealing, reflecting the changing times. But, Bollywood has a role to play in making gold jewellery famous. Whether in advertisements or royal weddings, it’s the first choice for celebs.

Even Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor wore gold necklaces at their weddings.

Deepika Padukone’s traditional gold necklace

Deepika adorned a traditional gold necklace at her wedding, which became the talk of the town. She styled the gold choker with rani haar, which made all the difference. If you’re getting married soon, look at her wedding jewellery for inspiration. It was perfect. Traditional jewellery always looks great.

Shilpa Shetty’s gold necklace

Shilpa Shetty often adorns gold jewelry pieces as she is a South Indian. At the award function, she wore a gold necklace that everyone noticed.

Her necklace style was minimal, but it complemented the saree she wore. You can also take a cue from the stunning design and create your customized version.

Sonam Kapoor’s choker set

Sonam Kapoor’s love for chokar never ends. She loves wearing choker sets and often teams it up with suits. If you need to attend a wedding function soon, you can also choose a choker set or heavy earrings. Sonam’s choker design serves as a perfect inspiration for the wedding season.

Vidya Balan’s traditional gold necklace

Vidya Balan loves to adorn traditional necklaces with sarees. Recently, she wore a simple gold necklace with gemstones, which became the talk of the town. Also, she completed her look with gold earrings and a chain, making her look elegant.

What is your choice in gold jewellery? Do let us know in the comments section.