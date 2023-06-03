‘Breastfeeding Is Like…’: Debina Bonnerjee Opens Up On Motherhood Experience!

Famous TV actress Debina Bonnerjee remains in a lot of discussion about her personal life. The actress has become the mother of two children within a span of two years. Though Debina has distanced herself from the acting world since the birth of her babies and is giving all the time to her family, she keeps her fans updated through vlogs on her Youtube channel ‘Debina Decodes’. Now recently, Debina talked about her motherhood experience and how difficult it is to raise children.

Debina shared her experience with parenting

Debina opened up about her declining pregnancy hormones and their effects on her. She said, “You know the pregnancy hormones are beautiful. It just does a lot to a woman’s body. They bring a lot of positive changes. The skin becomes good. Hair also turns finer, shinier and thicker. After giving birth to Divisha, I started breastfeeding.”

Talking about her parenting, Debina said, “When breastfeeding starts, you feel wow! You feel something miraculous is happening to your body. But then it also feels terrible because it hurts so much in the beginning. It hurts a lot. I have never heard from anyone that pregnancy was easy for them. You get the problem of nipple pain, baby biting etc. To do this for a year is a big deal. When the mother looks at the baby while breastfeeding him/her, it feels like the most beautiful sight. That moment is similar to achieving God.”

For the unknown, Debina has worked in many TV shows including Aahat, Yam Hai Hum, Santoshi Maa and Ramayan. She is still remembered for her part in Sab TV’s Chidiya Ghar.