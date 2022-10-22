‘Can He Do Comedy?’: Indra Kumar Answers Questions On Casting Sidharth Malhotra In Thank God!

Bollywood actor, Sidharth Malhotra has tried various genres with his films. He has starred in romantic, action, and thriller movies before. And seems like his experimenting nature when it comes to signing up projects is not taking a backseat anytime soon. Malhotra’s next offering, Thank God is a comic caper, something he hasn’t done before.

The team of the film is busy with promotions of the same these days. During one such event, director Indra Kumar revealed that people doubted him for casting the Shershaah actor in a comedy role.

In an interaction with Siddharth Kanan, Kumar began with heaping praises on his protagonist for doing a wonderful job in his film. He stated, “What he has done in this film, the reactions, he’s done it beautifully. People would question me earlier, why him, can he do comedy? And I told them he could, 100%.” When further asked if people doubted him, the filmmaker said, “Not me, him. He’s never done comedy, he’s a sweet boy.”

Further in the conversation, Sidharth shared how he worked hard to live up to his director’s expectations. “When you step into a new zone, this is bound to happen. In this film, we’re doing unusual scenes with the promise of full Entertainment. I was very excited to do this. I had seen Indu ji’s films, and I knew that if I wanted to step into this genre, who better than him,” he was quoted as saying.

For the unversed, Sidharth Malhotra has recently completed 10 years in the acting industry. His next film, Thank God is set for a theatrical release on October 25, 2022. It also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.