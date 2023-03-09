Charu Asopa Looks Cute As She Twins With Daughter Zianna In Colourful Fit; Fans React!

Famous actress Charu Asopa is a popular name in the telly industry. She is known for hosting hit shows over the years. She played various roles in numerous shows. The actress has carved a niche for herself in the industry by essaying several unique characters. Charu maintains an active social media presence. She shares glimpses of her personal as well as professional life.

Yesterday on International Women’s Day, Charu Asopa took to her Instagram to share a few pictures with her daughter Gianna. In these photos, the mother-daughter duo are seen clad in colorful striped outfits and look absolutely adorable as they pose for pictures. She captioned it, “Happy women’s Day.” Fans love Charu as well as her daughter. They never fail to shower their love in their photos as well as videos.

Fans commented, “Both r looking cute,” “Holi k outfit pehen k women’s day celebration… 2 in 1,” “Cutest picture,” “Happy women’s day to two sweet angel,” “Matching dress,” “Gorgeous mom and daughter” etc.

Let us tell you that Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen were in love with each other for several years. After that, on June 9, 2019, they decided and tied the knot in Goa. In 2021, Charu and Rajeev embraced parenthood. They welcomed their first child, a daughter. The duo later named their daughter Ziana. Currently, due to their differences, both Charu and Rajeev live separately. Their daughter Ziana lives with her mother. But, the estranged couple has been in the news for months due to their turbulent married life.