Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Confirm Their Romance Rumours In PDA-Filled Photos While Out For Dinner Date With Kylie!

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were first romantically linked last month after they were spotted kissing in a club. Continue reading to learn more.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are the town’s new rumoured couple. And now, the couple has been seen hugging and probably kissing, fueling speculation.

According to TMZ, Kendall and Bad Bunny were photographed together on March 7 at Sushi Part in West Hollywood, California. The two went out to eat with a group of their friends. The rumoured couple was seen walking along the restaurant’s balcony. They were also seen walking out of the restaurant together.

According to the media outlet, Kendall and Bad Bunny hugged as they walked to her car, which was waiting for her below.

In one of the photographs. Kendall could be seen standing near a car with her arm around the rapper. It appears that they are exchanging a goodbye kiss in the next photograph.

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martnez Ocasio, was spotted dressed casually in a black bomber jacket, khaki pants, and a baseball cap. Kendall, on the other hand, was dressed more casually in a black turtleneck that she paired with black pants and a long trench coat. In one of the photographs.

The model and the rapper were first romantically linked last month after they were reportedly seen kissing in a club. According to reports, they also went on a double date with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

The alleged couple appears to be spending a lot of time together, fueling dating rumours, and their recent PDA adds credibility.

Bad Bunny was seen leaving the restaurant after Kendall and the Biebers in February photos. Furthermore, despite the fact that they were together, the Puerto Rican rapper exited the venue via a different exit.

Following the sighting, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the rumoured couple is having fun with each other and keeping things flirty.

Kendall was in a relationship with NBA player Devin Booker, for those who are unaware. They allegedly began dating around. Unfortunately, the couple split up last November. She appears to have moved on from him and is now ready to fall in love again.

In the past, Bad Bunny was in a long-term relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri. From 2017 to 2022, they dated for about 5 years, and it was speculated that they were in an open relationship. But that’s all in the past now, and he’s fully committed to Kendall Jenner.