Complete Guide of Andar Bahar Online Casino Games

Andar Bahar is an Indian version of Blackjack. The game is hugely popular all over the country. It is played all over India and is loved by players of all ages. What’s so exciting about Andar Bahar is that players don’t play it against each other but against the dealer. The game is played on a table similar to the Blackjack table. It has two parts, the upper and the lower section, dividing the table into equal halves. The dealer sits on the right side while the players are on the left half of the table. To learn more about the Andar Bahar online, read ahead.

Andar Bahar-Objective

Andar Bahar is an easy game to play and has been established for a while now. However, you will only be able to perceive it as the straightforward game it is if you are clear about its aim and objective of it.

The main aim of any player participating in the Andar Bahar game online is to predict which side, either Andar or Bahar, will get a card equivalent to the “joker card”.

The game begins with the dealer placing the middle card, also called as joker card and then picking out cards for each side until the card that matches the rank of the “middle card” shows up. The players who have predicted accurately are the winners. Various games also offer side bet choices like a suit, colour or middle card value.

Andar Bahar Rules

As you have now understood the objective behind the Andar Bahar game, it’s time to learn all the basic rules by heart. The Andara Bahar online game rules are as follows:

The Andar Bahar game online is played with a standard 52-card deck. Multiple players can participate in the game. However, most online games enable the participation of only one player. The dealer remains constant. The dealer is responsible for shuffling the cards and cutting the deck. The first card from the cutter deck is named the “middle card” or “joker” for the round. If a player wants to place a side bet on the “middle card”, they must place the wager before the dealing of cards. The bet on the middle card is paid off either after its revelation or after the round ends. Every table comes with a minimum and maximum wager limit. The dealer allows cards to both sides & then players wager on either Andar or Bahar. The cards generally start on the Andar side. Nevertheless, in some variants, the first turn is also based on other factors, for instance, the middle card colour. Once the card equivalent to the middle card shows up, every player wins or loses based on the sides they chose. Main bet and side bet winners get hold of their payouts.

How to play Andar Bahar online?

The game begins with the dealer shuffling the cards from top to bottom. He then cuts the cards and picks out one card from the deck. Now this card, also termed the “middle card” must be matched in the game ahead. Until the “middle card” is matched, the game continues & players place their wager predicting the side on which the middle card will show up.

The players can place their bets on any side of the two piles. That is why the game is known as Andar and Bahar. The minimum and maximum bets are decided before the game begins. They are identified by the house in the casino game.

Now the dealer puts forward a single card and the spare cards are dealt alternatively to Andar and Bahar. In the case of a black house card. The first card is dealt to Andar who is inside. If the house card is red, the first card is dealt Bahar, which is inside. This keeps on happening until a card equivalent to the middle card, numerically, shows up. The players who wagered on the opposite pile, lose.

Andar Bahar Online | Important Terms

Joker: Also known as house, trump or middle card this card is dealt first. This is the card that is required to match. Andar: This signifies “inside” in Hindi. This card receives a draw card first. Bahar: This means “outside: in Hindi. The second side gets the draw card. Range: The number of cards drawn before the middle card is matched

How to play Andar Bahar for free?

“Can Andar Bahar online be played for free?” is the most sought-after query, especially from people who are the latest entrant into the gambling arena. Well, the answer is a big “yes”. Andar Bahar online is an easy game. Nevertheless, for someone in the learning process, playing for real money might not be the smartest thing to do. To play the Andar Bahar game for free, players can use casino bonuses. Another way to play the Andar Bahar game online for free is by participating in demo versions. Demo versions enable players to understand the gameplay without actually having to wager money.

Andar Bahar Online Cash Game Variants

There are two variants of Andar Bahar that are available at the best Indian online casinos. The first one is the RNG variant that can be played for free as well as real money. Based on your expertise you can either go for the RNG variant of the live casino games.

1. RNG Games

Regulated and controlled by the Random Number Generator, the Andar Bahar online game can be played for free or for real money. It is strongly recommended to play the free version if you are new to the game. This will help you understand the gameplay and bets which will further help you win at the real money variant.

2. Live Dealer Andar Bahar

If you are through with the Andar Bahar game rules, you can now start playing for real money. Live dealer variation is played against the dealer and has a social element to it.

How to find the Best Andar Bahar Online Casino?

Finding the best Andar Bahar online casino might not sound like a laborious process but it surely is. It required diligent research on the player’s end. To save you time, we have created a list of pointers that you must consider before making the decision.

Always choose a casino that possesses a license from esteemed regulatory bodies. This denotes safety and reputation.

An online casino that offers 24×7 customer service accompanied by various channels is one you the player should be going for. Players might face issues while navigating, deposits, withdrawals, etc. However, good customer service makes the experience worthwhile.

Look at the payment methods. Do not proceed if you find limited deposit and withdrawal options. A good Andar Bahar online casino will provide an extensive range of payment options.

If whatever we mentioned above seems like a lot to you, we have got you covered. You can refer to detailed reviews from reliable review websites like casinosbet.in. These websites offer comprehensive reviews that encompass important aspects of an online casino. They review the whole website as a player ready to make a bet and based on that the whole review is created in an unbiased manner.

Conclusion

Andar Bahar online game can be seen gaining traction over the years. The contributing factors to its rising popularity are its uncomplicated nature and easy gameplay. However, just because the game is easy to comprehend, doesn’t guarantee frequent wins. You need to be aware of all the intricacies before calling yourself a pro and jumping into the real money variant. Along with that, it is also important to choose an online casino with due diligence. We hope that this guide proves to be effective for you.