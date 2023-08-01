‘Condom Ki Ad Nahi Hai’, Sara Ali Khan Trolled For Her Ramp Walk With Aditya Roy Kapur!

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is often praised for her down to earth nature. However, at the same time, the actress faces a lot of criticism for her acting skills. Recently, she walked the ramp with actor Aditya Roy Kapur for the special fashion gala at Taj Palace in Delhi at India Couture Week. While Sara looked absolutely breathtaking in the traditional attire, it was her weird expressions that caught everyone’s eye.

Sara wore a cream-hued lehenga with ivory embellishments. She paired it with a shimmery blouse and a sheer long cape which made her look more defines. On the other hand, Aditya opted for a cream bandh gala sherwani paired with white salwar. The outfits of the duo were designed by Shantnu and Nikhil.

While gracing the runway, Sara and Aditya tried their best to showcase their mesmerising chemistry. They walked hand-in-hand and made several eye-contacts during their walk. However, netizens felt that Sara was doing drama on the ramp with her over expressions.

Trolling the actress, one user wrote, “Sara ke expression se lag raha hai ye fashion show nhi condom ki ad hai.” Another said, “Why doesn’t she improve her walk?” A third one asked, “Why is Sara overplaying the ramp walk? She could have stayed it with her natural attitude.” “50 Rupay karat over acting ka,” joked a user. “Can Sara calm down with her expressions. It’s too much,” stated a netizen.

For the unversed, Sara and Aditya will collaborate on screen soon with Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro In Dino’ which is an anthology of “heartwarming stories of contemporary couples.” The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres in March 2024.