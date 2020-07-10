By Disha Sharma

Fruits are the best source to feel rejuvenated. Be it a sunny day or night, fruits always make you feel light. It increases your appetite and also helps in balancing your eating habits. Though every fruit like apples, guava, papaya, watermelon help in maintaining your vitamin intake and nutrient level, it’s the citrus fruits which also add additional value in building strong immunity.

The best use of fruits can be easily utilized during COVD 19. When the whole world has come to a halt suddenly. So, don’t worry, if you are feeling dull with the regular eating of apples, guava or your mother advised at your home during self-isolation and self-quarantine period, then you can now easily know some listed unknown benefits of eating citrus fruits.

There is no surprise to know that even the Citrus has an origin which belonged to the subtribe Citrinae, tribe Citreae, subfamily Aurantioideae of the family Rutaceae. Consequently, they arrived at no consensus among taxonomists as to the actual number of Citrus species.

Optimal Use Of These Fruits

Subsequently, following multiple active metabolites with various bioactivities indicate that Citrus species are beneficial fruits when eaten daily, both for their nutrient contents and as chemotherapeutic or complementary medicine to promote health. Furthermore, different species, fruit parts, stages of maturity, environmental conditions during growth, storage conditions, and postharvest treatments can influence the level of active metabolites, and related activities. And further investigations are required in order to make optimal use of these fruits.

According to a research study published in Horticulture Research Institute, Agriculture Research Center, Giza, Egypt, citrus fruits include Oranges, Mandarins, Tangerines, Limes, Grapefruits, Lemons, and Citrons.

Nutrition level: Citrus fruits are a rich source of phytochemicals that are beneficial for the human body. They are like vitamin C, vitamin B, potassium, phosphorous, and other elements, also.

Diseases healer: Other than this, there are also active compounds which are extracted from citrus fruits that can be used against heart diseases, and in treatments of hypertension. It can also help in reducing the risk of kidney stones. Apart from this, it can also protect your brain.

Additional advantages :

They are considered as anticancer, inflammation, anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal activity. Also, citrus juice contains enzymes which are considered a natural tool for obesity control and contain a range of different protein can burn human fats.

Already various solutions are in head to overcome the self-isolation period and self-quarantine, but due to our procrastinating behaviour, we are unable to implement them. Therefore, during these times, do read these points to feel light, better, and active and don’t let your days simply wasted.