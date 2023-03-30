Crickex Sports Betting App for Android & iOS



The Crickex app is a sports betting platform that is characterized just by the positive features. There are quite a few of them to keep in mind:

The participants never come across any bugs or errors when using the app;

The app can be downloaded from several spots;

The process of the download and setup does not take longer than a few minutes;

There is a lot of cool stuff to enjoy in the betting app (the generous system of rewards, live streaming, the variety of payment options, and so on).

Apart from this, the participants are free to place different kinds of bets in the app. And, there is a chance to make live bets too which is super exciting.

How to Download and Install on the Device?

This is a matter that has to be considered by those who plan to join the Crickex platform in the form of an app. So, the sequence of steps illustrated below will be really handy and will help to deal with the Crickex app download and setup effectively.

First of all, a potential user has to decide where he will get the file for the download from. There is our site with the apps that will be more than fine for this. But it is also okay to stick to the official site of Crickex to get the file. Apart from this, those who have a device that works on Android can also go to Google Play. Anyway, then, it is essential to click on the icon of the app to start the actual download. Once it is over, it is time to install the app. Those having Android gadgets should enter the Downloads folder that is given on their device and acquire the apk file there. Launching the file will initiate the installation. Users with iOS devices should simply wait till the setup starts right after the download is completed. The participant may have to grant permission for the installation though.

Registration in the Mobile App

The sign-up also consists of a few simple steps to take. Here they are:

Opening the app on the mobile device. Following the Sign Up option and coming up with a username and password (plus, a participant can state a refer code if he has it). Stating other relevant info that is required (it is a mobile phone number, email address, etc.).

At the very end, the new user has to check all this info and confirm it.

Sports Bets in the Mobile App

Placing a bet on any of the kinds of sports and an event starts with finishing the sign-up and logging in. Then, a bettor has to enter his personal account and proceed with making a primary deposit.

As soon as this is done, it is time to look around a bit and see what kinds of sports are accessible for betting. There are a lot of them to come across (cricket, soccer, tennis, and so on). After making a certain decision, a user should add the selection to the bet slip. This is it! there are scheduled events to deal with or live bets to stick to. In the second case, a participant has a chance to make his prediction after the game has started.

A Bonus Program

Bonuses and promos are one of the most pleasant aspects of dealing with the Crickex platform. there are quite a few of them to enjoy today. It is important to note that these offers can change so the participants have to take a look at them in advance.

Well, the members of Crickex can expect to receive Rs.1000 for inviting a friend to the platform. This is a great chance to get a reward without having to make too much effort. Besides, there is a birthday bonus with just the same value.

Also, there is a weekly lucky draw. Everyone who meets the requirements can take part in this activity.

All bonuses and promos are linked to the rules that have to be kept in mind.

