Dabangg 3: Wraps Up, Salman Khan Pays Tribute To Late Vinod Khanna On The Last Day-Watch Video

Share

Tweet

Pin 57 shares

Salman Khan is going to return as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3. The film directed by Prabhu Deva will make it to the theatres this December. Salman Khan recently announced the film’s wrap and even remembered late Vinod Khanna who essayed the role of his father in previous Dabangg films. Chulbul Pandey had a very unique relationship with father Prajapati Pandey which was essayed by Late Vinod Khanna.

Coincidently, the shooting of Dabangg 3 came to an end on veteran actor Vinod Khanna’s 73rd birth anniversary and Therefore, Actor Salman along with director Prabhudeva and the entire crew of Dabangg, took this opportunity to pay heartful tribute to the late actor.

View this post on Instagram #Dabangg3 A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on Oct 6, 2019 at 9:53am PDT

Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared a video along with his team that can be seen remembering Vinod Khanna saying that he is dearly missed. In the video, he says, “So, Aaj Hamara Dabangg 3 ka last day tha. Hamara Pack up ho Chuka hai. Aur strange Baat yeh hai ki, Khushi ki Baat yeh hai ki Aaj Hamare VK sir Yani Ke Vinod Khanna sir, unka Aaj Janam din hai. So, Hamare Prajapati Pandey Sahab ka Janam din hai Aur Ussi din par Hamara Aaj, coincidentally and fortunately, Hamari Dabangg 3 ki shooting ki pack up ho Chuki hai. So, VK sir, we miss you, we all miss you. And we have Pramod sir (Pramod Khanna), your brother, to play you in Dabangg 3. God bless you, VK sir. We miss you.



Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. The film is a sequel to the 2012 film Dabangg 2 and the third installment of the Dabangg film series.

Apart from Salman Khan, the film also features Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill reprising their roles from the previous film.

Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20 this year.