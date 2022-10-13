Debina Bonnerjee Responds To Fans Concern Over Her Putting Mehendi During Pregnancy, “I Have Put Less”

As the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth is around the corner, many celebrity couples are prepping for it. They are also sharing visuals from their preparations on social media. Famous television pair, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, who is expecting their second child soon, also announced the celebration of Karwa Chauth.

Debina, who keeps putting out visuals from her day-to-day activities recently posted a photo where she is decked up in ethnic wear flaunting her henna-clad design. She put Mehendi as a part of the Karwa Chauth celebrations. “Mehendi, vibe, prep, all set for Karwa Chauth,” she wrote in the caption.

But this soon became a cause of concern for her fans. The admirers of the mommy-to-be started asking her to be extra careful as the festival requires wives to fast throughout the day. Many fans also pointed out that it is not safe for her to apply Mehendi during pregnancy.

Now, putting all the fan concerns to rest, Debina has said that she will not keep the fast this year keeping in mind the health of her baby. She has addressed the henna issue in her post.

On her Instagram stories, Debina penned, “So this time I am not fasting obviously… but the celebrations and feeling remain the same. Some of you are asking why I put less mehndi… while others are asking why did I put at all in pregnancy (not safe). That’s why I have put less… to check if I get any kind of reaction… but I seem fine.”

For the uninitiated, Debina and Gurmeet got married on February 15, 2011. Almost after a decade, they welcomed their first child, Lianna in April this year. They stunned all with the news of their second pregnancy just four months after bringing home their first kid.