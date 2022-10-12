Deepika Opens Up On Getting Divorced From Husband, Told The Reality Behind It, Deets Inside!!

Bollywood’s cute couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is loved by their fans a lot. But, there have been reports of their separation for past few days. The news of the separation of their favorite couple left the fans restless and now all they want is to know the reality behind their separation. In fact, some time back in a tweet it was claimed that the relationship between the two has turned sour and now both have decided to part ways. However, both the stars have put an end to these rumors. Now for the first time Deepika has broken the silence on this matter.

Actually, Deepika Padukone recorded a special podcast with former actress Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Deepika also talked about Ranveer Singh on the podcast. The actress told about Ranveer Singh that she feels very happy when he returns back to home. The actress has revealed that she and Ranveer are away from home for a long time due to their work commitments. She said, ‘My husband was at a music concert for a week and now he has just returned. He will be very happy to see me when he returns’. This answer of the actress is enough to prove that the rumors about Ranveer and Deepika’s separation are clearly wrong. This clearly shows that the love between the two has not decreased at all.

Recently there was news that the relationship between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is not going well. And all these rumors started with a viral tweet. It was claimed that there was a rift in their marriage. However, Ranveer Singh later hinted that such reports were mere rumours. He also mentioned the ten years he was with Deepika. He had said, ‘Touchwood… we met and we started dating in 2012… so it’s 10 years for Deepika and me in 2022’.