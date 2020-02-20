Deepika Padukone Brutally Slammed For Her Expensive All-Black Look, Called A Disaster

Share

Deepika Padukone has been slammed on numerous occasions for a lot of things. Be it her love for trying bold looks or following her husband Ranveer Singh’s color and unpredictable dressing sense, she has made a lot of headlines for her dresses. And now, she has donned some of the most expensive brands in an all black avatar but got trolled massively.

Deepika Padukone donned an all-black pantsuit that came with body-hugging bottoms and side cut-outs and a veil on her head. She paired it up with a black blazer and black pointed heels. The actress completed her look with subtle makeup and a portion of tresses onto her right. The actress looked beautiful; however, fans just couldn’t connect to her outfit. While many called it a disaster, a lot of them bashed her stylist for such awful work.

We came across comments like, “When u have to look modern bt same time respect elders…#ghunghat,” “Some time less is more “… all I can say looking at your recent disaster fashion choice u have made, there is a difference between HF and simply throwing on every piece of clothing,” “Disaster,” “No way, plz dont do this to her styling,” “boring another black, yesterday she wears black dress you should try another colors not black or white,” “I mean how??? Either it’s need to be completely tied or completely open with the Center partitioning and then styling the hair in front.”