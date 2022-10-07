Deepika Padukone Explains Why She Is Away From Hollywood- Read Here!

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has recently said how people from other countries are treated in Hollywood. She was at the Paris Fashion Week and was giving an interview with a magazine there. Sharing her experience in Hollywood, she said a famous actor was amazed by her English speaking skills being from India. Deepika further said she was confused at first but later realized how subtly that actor had mocked her background for speaking English correctly.

She said she had known that actor from various events, especially from the Vanity event. His remark just shows what opinions Hollywood has for people from India.

She also said that every time she’s in the US, something or the other happens that upsets her. There’s always a stereotypical opinion attached to their behaviour towards them. The media there is ready to create rumours over nothing. There was a controversy a few years back when she went to an event in the US and the media addressed her with Priyanka Chopra’s name. That’s why Deepika decided not to be a part of that stereotypical environment.

Deepika played the role of Serene Unger in the action thriller XXX: The return of Xander cage. It was her first Hollywood movie and it has stars like Vin Diesel, Nina Dobrev and Roby Rose as the main lead.

The movie did well but she didn’t become an international artist as she came back to sign up for Hindi movies. Fans have been questioning her absence from Hollywood ever since. And now Deepika has finally spoken about her experience there.

Deepika recently starred in the film ‘Gehraiyan’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Anaya Pandey. She made a cameo in Brahmastra. She will be playing the lead role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, a movie with Hrithik Roshan and another with Prabhas.