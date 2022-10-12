“Desi Girl Is Back”, Priyanka Chopra Is All Set To Celebrate Her First Karva Chauth After Becoming Mother!!

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra married American singer Nick Jonas in the year 2018. After marriage, PC has started living abroad. However, due to her work commitments, she often comes to India. But even while living abroad, PC makes all the festivals with great pomp. Well, we all know that Priyanka Chopra is very active on social media where she often shares beautiful aspects of her life with fans. Meanwhile, PC has shared a great picture of herself on her Instagram stories, seeing which fans are praising her fiercely.

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a picture of herself on her Instagram stories, in which she is looking beautiful. In the picture, PC is wearing a yellow chiffon sari which the actress teamed up with a white sleeveless blouse. Priyanka completed her Indian look with open hair, bangles in her hand, a bindi on her forehead, and a choker set. Now fans are showering their love on the new picture of PC. At the same time, while sharing this photo, PC wrote – ‘Sari Sari Nights’ Now on the occasion of Karva Chauth, this desi look of Priyanka is winning the hearts of the fans.

Priyanka Chopra has a strong fan following all over the world. And fans eagerly wait for her upcoming films. Well, soon Priyanka will be seen in the Hollywood movie ‘Its all coming back to me’. This film will be released next year. Apart from this, the actress will next be seen working in Farhan Akhtar’s film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. Apart from Priyanka, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will also be seen in important roles in this film. The shooting of the film is reported to start next year.