Did Ambanis Ditched Colors To Celebrate ‘Phoolon Ki Holi’ At Their Residence; Read On!

As the festival of colors is round the corner, here’s how the renowned Ambani clan decked up themselves to celebrate the same. The viral pictures of the family celebrating flower Holi depicts their love for flowers instead of colors.

The Ambani family never misses any opportunity to celebrate every occasion from weddings to event parties grandly. Earlier on people used to celebrate the festival of vibrant colors with flowers rather than colors. Ambani family’s Holi celebrations pictures are speaking volumes about the joy, the entire clan had.

‘Phoolon-Ki-Holi’ at Ambani’s House

Earlier when Isha Ambani’s house was all decorated as she was getting married with Anand Ambani, there was also an added celebration of Holi at their house. The entire Ambani family joined to celebrate phoolon ki holi at a venue. Although Holi was not round the corner that year, yet the pictures radiated extreme joy and happiness. In the long time ago viral pictures, Isha Ambani is seen enjoying a flower shower. The glimpses of Anand Ambani carrying a basket full of flowers are simply unmissable.

When Isha Ambani made ice-cream at home for a get-together

Isha Ambani is the most fun loving lady who is a kind hearted soul by nature. She often shares a trustworthy bond with bestfriend, Priyanka Chopra. Isha had once organized a girl’s night party in New York and had invited her friends such as, Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra along with her bhabhi-to-be, Radhika Merchant. Isha Ambani made an homemade ice-cream for everybody.

Indeed, Ambani clan’s pictures speak volumes about the sweet fun time they often spend together on several occasions for instance, Holi.