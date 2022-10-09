Disha Patani’s Father Will Contest Elections From Uttar Pradesh! Many Parties Offering Tickets!!

Disha Patani is one of the famous and bold actresses of Bollywood. Her pictures keep going viral like fire on social media. The actress continues to rock through her films and looks. Recently news has come that the actress’ father Jagdish Singh Patani is also going to enter politics. He has been preparing for this for a long time. Let us inform you that after taking VRL from UP Police, the father of the actress has expressed his desire to contest the mayoral election from Bareilly.

Jagdish Singh Patni

Jagdish Singh Patni is very excited about this new innings of his life. He himself is promoting this thing. His hoardings have been put up at many different places in the city. Talking to reporters, the actress’ father Jagdish Patani said that he has been offered ticket by some political parties, but he is examining his options before taking a decision.

Disha Patani

Jagdish Singh Patni’s daughter Disha Patni has millions of fans all over the country. Her fans are desperate to know everything about the actress. The actress has also made a special place in the hearts of the fans through her outstanding figure and dance moves. Disha is known for her fitness more than her films. And her pictures of working out in gyms are often found on her social media pages. Talking about Disha’s work front she was recently seen in Mohit Suri’s “Ek Villian Returns” with Arjun Kapoor. Although the film was not able to do wonders at box office.