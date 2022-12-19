Divya Agarwal To Reunite With Ex-BF Priyank Sharma For A Show; Deets Inside!

Popular TV reality face Divya Agarwal is hitting headline quite often these days. After announcing her engagement with engineer-turned businessman Apurva Padgaonkar recently, she is yet again in news. This time, it is something to do with her professional life.

According to sources, Divya is going to unite with her ex-beau Priyank Sharma for a project after 5 years. The duo have signed the dotted lines for actor-cum influencer Mohit Hirandani’s new show. Mohit shares a great equation with both Divya and Priyank. The three of them were contestants on dating-based show MTV Splitsvilla 10 and their friendship dates back to the same time.

Let us tell you that Divya and Priyank fell in love during their stint on Splitsvilla. Soon after, Priyank participated in Bigg Boss and started developing an intimate bond with co-contestant VJ Benafsha Soonawalla while still in relationship with Divya. During family week, Divya came inside the house and blasted Priyank for betraying him and growing close with Benafsha. She broke up with him on national television.

The two did not share great rapport for sometime but later buried the hatchet. If all things go well now, the pair will weave magic on-screen too.

On the personal front, Divya Agarwal has recently hit back at trollers who called her gold-digger for getting engaged to restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar. She has posted a hilarious video taking a dig at her haters. It has shut many mouths. Before this, Divya grabbed headlines for breaking up with her four-year long boyfriend Varun Sood.