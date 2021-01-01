Share

“CBSE will conduct classes 10, 12 board exams from May 4 to June 10. The Board will announce the results of classes 10, 12 board exams by July 15,” Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said. The minister told the students that the Board has reduced the curriculum for Class 10 and 12 by 30 per cent. He also wished the students good luck for the upcoming exams as he concluded the live session.

Ramesh Pokhriyal had said that the CBSE Board examinations – 2021 will not be conducted online and will be held as before. “Exams will be held as before. Students’ physical presence will be needed during board exams,” Pokhriyal said.

The Education Minister also said that the CBSE Board exams will not be conducted before February. This is to be noted that the exams earlier have been held in the months of January, February and March. Pokhriyal said that the Education Ministry reached out to 33 crore students online and also conducted NEET exams amid COVID-19.

Question of concern is still the same, is it safe to send children to school before COVID-19 vaccines hit the market! Vaccine to young students could be an option; but will they get dose of it before their exams?

Kids could still get a vaccine before the fall semester. It is needed to see how the studies progress. Need to see that data in order to make sure that it is safe and effective in children. Pfizer, which submitted an emergency use application to the Food and Drug Administration for its coronavirus vaccine on Nov. 20, is already testing kids 12 and older.

Moderna, which submitted an emergency use application for its vaccine earlier this week, is preparing to test at least 3,000 children as young as 12, according to a posting on clinicaltrials.gov. Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told that the company expects to test its vaccine on children between the ages of 11 and 17 later this year.

A vaccine cannot be distributed to children until it’s been rigorously tested in children in clinical trials. Medical experts have previously advocated for health-care workers to get the vaccine first, followed by vulnerable Indians, including the elderly, people with preexisting conditions and essential workers. As a matter of fact, children and young adults, who are seen as at less of a risk for severe disease, are expected to get the vaccine last.

If the vaccines prove to be safe and effective, children under the age of 18 could get their shots in the second half of next year, as per the advisory committee of CDC.