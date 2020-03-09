Exclusive: Asim Riaz And Jacqueline Fernandez Are A Couple? Actress Urvashi Rautela Thinks so; Deets Inside

Share

While Bollywood director, Karan Johar rubbished those rumours about taking Asim Riaz in the movie, Asim recently shared a few of his upcoming projects and fans have been eagerly waiting to hear some updates from him and we have brought you some interesting news. Asim’s fan following and the support the model-turned-actor, who came from Kashmir has received was surprising, his fans are crazy for his good looks, charming personality, and sense of humour, hard work, and passion towards the game.

When a few weeks ago the Khabri was still supporting the model he posted on Twitter and shared pictures of Asim posing with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. He wrote, “This one a tight Slap on the Haters who were questioning #AsimRiaz and said He is spreading Fake [email protected]_Jacqueline confirms her song with @imrealasim.Retweet if happy.” While the tweet confirms the actress and model collaboration for something exciting, the pictures of the two are just unmissable.

As we know that the actress and model were busy doing dance rehearsal for their upcoming Holi special song which will be going to hit the internet soon, but their chemistry has already impressed a lot of fans and celebrities stars, including actress Urvashi Rautela. Their closeness and the bond are leaving everyone confused if the two will going to date each other in the future. Jacqueline had even shared a streak of BTS pictures, also featuring Asim Riaz, from their shoot. In her caption, Jacqueline asked Asim to always keep smiling as it suits him. Fans are loving the chemistry but their this b-town diva who got the best comment for the two.

Actress Urvashi Rautela thinks Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez make for one cute couple, as she wrote, “cute couple,” followed by heart and heart-eyes emoticons. Well, the music video is going to be a visual treat for everyone. What you guys think!?

