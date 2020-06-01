There have been so many people who have been trying the knot during this lockdown and now a new name has been added to the list. It is none other than the cricketer Hardik Pandya. Yes, you read it right, Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic tied the knot after announcing the good news of expecting their first child together. Yesterday, the couple took to their social media handles and shares both the good news with their fans.

In a series of pictures shared by Hardik on his social media, the first picture shows the couple together, as Hardik caresses her baby bump. While the other picture is from their wedding in which the couple can be seen in traditional dresses. Hardik captioned the pictures, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.”

Click here to see the pictures:

Soon their fans and friends started pouring in the congratulatory messages to the couple. Celebrities such as Krystle D’Souza, Sophie Choudry and many others expressed their elation at the news, while cricketers such as Munaf Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, among others congratulated the couple.

Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic surprised everyone when they announced they were engaged on New year this year. The couple was in Dubai for a vacation, when Hardik got down on one knee and proposed Natasa in a yacht.

