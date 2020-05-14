Actor Salman Khan has been doing great since he began sharing his singles like Tere Bina and Pyaar Karona in the midst of the lockdown. While his songs are excelling on the chart, it would seem that a few gossipy tidbits about him and his creation house have figured out how to leave him miffed.

Yesterday, Salman took to his Instagram handle to release an announcement to deny that his creation house, Salman Khan Films isn’t throwing for any film right now or any future movies. Ek Tha Tiger star additionally also warned of legal action against anyone spreading false rumours about him and his production house.

Salman took to Twitter and shared an announcement in detail that read, ““This is to clarify that neither I nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using SKF or my name in any unauthorised manner.” He captioned the statement, “Mat karo rumours pe trust…. #staysafe @SKFilmsOfficial.”

Salman has been investing energy with his family in the midst of the lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor has likewise been doing his bit to help the poor in the midst of the lockdown. From ration to providing money to the daily wagers, he is doing whatever he can to help those deprived in the midst of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, his recent romantic song with Jacqueline Fernandez Tere Bina is now being adored by fans and many have even cherished the performance by Waluscha De Sousa’s little girl Sienna Robinson in the equally. The song has been murmured by Salman and coordinated by the whiz himself. It has been shot in and around his Panvel farmhouse. Talk has it that Salman may release another track. But the announcement has yet to be confirmed by the actor.