Fake Passport Of Aishwarya Rai Recovered In Greater Noida, Fraudsters Defrauded Rs 1.80 Crore; Deets Inside!

Fraudsters are a pain in everyday life. They use people’s names and unscrupulous means to cheat innocent people of their savings and more. A new case has come to light. It involves Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. According to the latest reports, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested three alleged fraudsters from Greater Noida after recovering the fake passport of the actress from them.

According to news reports, the UP Police have started questioning the accused as to what they were doing after they were allegedly duped by a retired colonel.

The police made the bust while investigating online fraud complaint of Rs 1.81 crores lodged by a retired Colonel. Official statement from Noida police. 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZejO9Ah70o — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 16, 2022

According to multiple media reports, the accused fraudsters were involved in a fraud of around ₹1.81 crores. They posed as representatives of companies. It includes Abbott Pharmaceuticals Company. They reportedly tricked a retired colonel into buying Kolanat to make a breast cancer drug. Two of the three accused are believed to be from Nigeria and the third is from Ghana.

A report claimed that the UP Police found a fake passport with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s photo. In the document, the place of the birth column is labeled as Bhavnagar, Gujarat. 18 April 1990 is the date of birth. Police reportedly recovered $3000 (₹2.50 lakh), fake currency (in $ & €) worth ₹11 crores, and other equipment from the accused. They recovered £10,500 from the gang.

The police have launched an investigation to search how many celebrities they have cheated. Besides, the report claimed that the gang is targeting people through matrimonial sites as well as dating apps. A retired colonel was involved with them too.

However, this is not the first time that a fake passport of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been recovered. In 2012, a passport copy bearing the actress’ name was recovered from Gujarat.