Fans Run After Karthik Aryan On The Streets Of Ahmedabad, See The Video Inside!!

Karthik Aryan is a brilliant actor in Bollywood, who is liked for his strong acting as well as cool style. Recently, the actor created panic at the box office with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and now Kartik is busy shooting for his new film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. These days Kartik is in Ahmedabad shooting for his film here. But the fans have gone crazy seeing the actor here, a glimpse of which has been shown by Karthik himself.

Actually, Karthik Aryan has shared a video on his official Instagram account, which is from the streets of Ahmedabad. It can be seen in this video that a large number of people are running after Karthik. During this, there is only one name on everyone’s tongue and that is ‘Karthik-Karthik’. On this occasion, Karthik Aryan has a big smile on his face but handling this crowd also seems to be very difficult for the security of the actor. At the same time, in the end, Karthik Aryan also goes and sits in his car.

This video of Karthik Aryan is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Along with this video, the actor wrote in the caption, ‘Your love.’ Fans are also giving their feedback on this video of Karthik. One user wrote, ‘You deserve this.’ Another user wrote, ‘People are crazy about you.’ More similar comments are coming on this video.

Let us tell you that Karthik Aryan is a self made person. He never misses a single chance to connect with the fans. Not only this, many videos of Karthik with fans have also gone viral. In an event in the past, a fan cried seeing Karthik Aryan, after which the actor hugged the girl. Not only this, another video of Kartik’s fans had surfaced, in which two girls were seen shouting outside Karthik’s house, after which the actor came out and met both of them.