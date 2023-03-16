Fashion Goals: Tara Sutaria Makes Case For Gingham Checks In 38K Chic Blue Co-Ord Set; Checkout Look!

You know you need a co-ord set like Tara Sutaria’s when a boss woman takes picnics seriously.

Tara chose a stylish blue and white checkered gingham prints co-ord set from Revolve.

Vibrant colours and unusually patterned clothing were popular during the summer of 2022. Celebrities have used printed flowers and colour blocking in interesting ways.

Gingham prints, which are becoming increasingly popular online, are now in style. The style is fantastic and energetic, and it provides a fresh take on prints. Do you like the beautiful check pattern that appears to be picnic-inspired.

Gingham is a traditional classic check that is becoming increasingly fashionable. With its white foundation and color-checked cloth, gingham, often called as playfully nostalgic, lends charm to the midday look.

Tara Sutaria is one of Bollywood’s most fashionable actresses. She can pull off any dress, regardless of colour or pattern, with elegance and charm.

From statement bags to timeless prints, our summer fashion must-haves are on every girl’s radar. Sutaria is a great source of inspiration.

Every time the diva leaves the house in style, she draws attention to herself. Let us inform you that Tara has captivated our attention once more. This is clearly her new fashion statement.

Outfit Details

Tara Sutaria chose a stunning blue and white checkered co-ord outfit from Revolve. Megan Concessio styled the actor in a Revolve tweed co-ord set and a classic white camisole.

She wore a cropped jacket with front pearl accent buttons, padded shoulders, and frayed trim that matched her checkered slacks with side slant pockets and the same frayed trim that was coupled with identical checkered trousers. She wore the jacket with a white tank top beneath.

Her attire costs Rs.38,000. Tara finished off the ensemble with gorgeous white heels. She used sparkly eyelashes and bare lipstick for her cosmetics.

Accessories

Not only that, but the runway’s reigning look was accompanied by some fun accessories. Her Fendi ecru bag was enhanced by a pair of white heels. She completed her look with a pair of Viange Vintage pearl drop earrings.

Glam Picks

Sutaria completed the look with soft metallic makeup for her eyes and minimal airbrushing of her hair and face. With flushed tones, filled-in brows, and muted lips, her makeup was flawless. Her look was finished off with sleek, center-parted hair.

On Professional Front

Tara sutaria will next be seen in the film Apruva. The thriller also includes Dhairya Karwa in the major role.