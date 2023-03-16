Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who got engaged to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, has reportedly broken up after being engaged for two years. Read on to know about it in details.

Vidyut Jammwal And Nandita Mahtani Call It Quits

As per a report in a news agency, Vidyut and Nandita were seen attending the haldi ceremony of Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday’s daughter, Alanna on Wednesday. Buth they were seen maintaining a distance from each other.

As per the report, the main reason for their breakup is Vidyut’s “reclusiveness in the social circuit”. The source also said that they are respectful towards each other, and are still good friends.

Nothing is yet confirmed either by Vidyut or Nandita.

Vidyut Jammwal And Nandita Mahtani’s Engagement

In 2021, they took everyone by surprise when they announced their engagement. The duo got engaged at the Taj Mahal in Agra, and confirmed it on social media.

The Commando actor had taken to social media to announce his engagement with Nandita. Sharing pictures with the fashion designer, Jammwal had written, “Did it the COMMANDO way 01/09/21.” Nandita too shared pics from her engagement on her Instagram handle. They wished each other on special occasions.

In 2022, there were reports that they were going to get married and some reports stated that they have tied the knot.

Vidyut Jammwal’s Work Front

On the work front, Vidyut will be seen in the sports movie Crakk, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez.

It is directed by Aditya Datt and will release in theatres in 2023. The actor will also be seen in a biopic titled Sher Singh Raana that is based on the life of the convict, Phoolan Devi’s assassination.