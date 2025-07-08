“Father First, Always!” Ranbir Kapoor Calls Raha His ‘Dal-Chawal’, Runs A Race For His Daughter: Read Here!

Ranbir Kapoor is a devoted father to his daughter, Raha. Recently, his Ramayan co-star shared how Ranbir repeatedly showed that being a dad is his top priority. According to Indira Krishnan, who worked closely with him on the film, Ranbir has transformed ever since embracing fatherhood. She spoke about her experience working with the actor and highlighted how he consistently puts his role as Raha Kapoor’s father above everything else.

Ranbir Kapoor lovingly refers to Raha as his ‘dal-chawal’

In a recent interview with NDTV, Indira Krishnan, who shares screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and Ramayana, opened up about her experience working with the actor. She fondly recalled how Ranbir gave her a sweet nickname during their time on the sets of Ramayana. Praising his warm nature, Indira shared that she had never seen such a big star treat everyone with so much affection and kindness.

During the conversation, Indira also revealed a heartfelt detail about Ranbir’s bond with his daughter. She mentioned that he lovingly refers to Raha as his “dal-chawal,” a simple yet deeply affectionate nickname. Indira noted that the way Ranbir speaks about his daughter, in such a gentle and humble tone, reflects the immense love he has for her.

She further shared that Ranbir would often remind her to bring some books for Raha, promising to pass on some from her own son’s childhood collection. Speaking about this, Indira said: “He told me Raha is his dal chawal. The simplicity and love with which he talks about his daughter – it stayed with me. Every day he would remind me, ‘Ma’am, did you get the books for Raha?'”

Ranbir Kapoor participated in a race for his daughter, Raha

In the same interview, Indira Krishnan shared an incident where Ranbir Kapoor arrived on set despite being in slight discomfort. She recalled asking him about his limp, to which Ranbir explained that he had participated in a race for his daughter, Raha, and even won first place. Indira mentioned that Ranbir had pulled a muscle during the race but still showed up for work, showing that above all else, he is a devoted father. In Indira’s words:

“I asked him what happened, and he said, ‘There was a race, Indira ji… I ran for Raha. And I came first.’ He’d pulled a muscle but still showed up to work like nothing happened. That’s Ranbir. A father before anything else.”

When Ranbir Kapoor’s Adorable Moment With Daughter Raha Melted Our Hearts

Raha truly is the center of Ranbir Kapoor’s world, and there’s no denying it. He has even gone so far as to get her name tattooed on himself. Whether it’s their Sunday outings or cheering at matches, Ranbir and Raha’s sweet moments often melt hearts. Just a few days ago, an adorable picture of the father-daughter duo went viral on social media. In the photo, Ranbir lovingly cradled Raha in his arms as they both struck a playful pout. With Ranbir in a black shirt and Raha looking precious in a lime-colored dress, the two radiated pure joy in each other’s company.

For those unaware, speculation about Alia Bhatt’s second pregnancy has been circulating for the past few days. The rumours first gained traction during her Cannes debut, where some observers noted a slight belly bump. Adding fuel to the fire, both Alia and Ranbir have openly shared their desire to expand their family. However, Alia eventually put the rumours to rest by denying the speculation.