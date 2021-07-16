FIR filed against T-Series head Bhushan Kumar in alleged Rape Case

An FIR has been registered against Bhushan Kumar, the Managing Director of T-Series, at Mumbai’s D N Nagar police station after a woman claimed that she was allegedly raped by Kumar on the pretext of giving her a job in one of his upcoming projects.

T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar is under legal trouble as a 30-year old woman has accused the filmmaker of Rape and has pressed charges against the producer over Rape. Case is registered under Section 376 IPC against Bhushan Kumar and a probe is underway. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Speaking to CNN-NEWS18, sources from Mumbai Police confirmed the development. “A case of Rape under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code. We are still investigating the matter,” said a senior police officer on condition of anonymity.

According to investigating officers, the victim is 30-year old woman. The Mumbai Police is now expected to question and record the statement of Bhushan Kumar, who is yet to respond to the allegations.

Bhushan Kumar is known for his work in the Hindi Film Industry. He took control of the music company T-Series in 1997 when he was 19 after the murder of his father. He ventured into film production with the 2001 romance drama Tum Bin. Bhushan went on to back hit films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Ready and Aashiqi 2.

Kumar’s subsequent projects included such films as Yaariyan, Hate Story 3, Airlift, Hindi Medium, Tumahari Sullu, Sonu K Titu Ki Sweety, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Satyamev Jayate, De De Pyar De and Kabir Singh.