Former Bigg Boss Contestant Sana Khan Opens Up About Secret Wedding With Mufti Anas Syed

Former actress and Bigg Boss Season 6 contestant Sana Khan, who quit the entertainment industry in 2020 to follow a spiritual path, recently spoke candidly about her personal life. Although she stepped away from films and television, Sana remains active on social media and frequently appears on celebrity podcasts. Her latest appearance was on actress Rashmi Desai’s show, where she made several heartfelt revelations about her marriage.

Sana Khan Opened Up On Her Hidden Marriage

Sana Khan surprised everyone in November 2020 when she announced her marriage to Mufti Anas Syed. At the time, the news shocked fans and industry colleagues, as she had never hinted at her relationship or wedding plans. Speaking on Rashmi Desai’s podcast, Sana revealed that marrying Anas was one of the most meaningful decisions she has ever made. “When we decided to get married, we didn’t tell many people,” Sana shared.

The former actress further said, “Only my family members and a few others knew. I wanted to marry him from the bottom of my heart because peace was most important to me.” She further explained that she intentionally kept her wedding a secret to protect her decision. Sana admitted she feared external opinions might influence her at a time when she was seeking clarity and inner peace.

“I didn’t tell many people about my marriage because I didn’t want anyone to change my mind,” she said, adding that the decision was deeply personal and spiritually motivated. Sana Khan also shared an interesting anecdote from her wedding preparations, revealing just how confidential the ceremony was. “When our marriage was finalized, it was top secret. Apart from my parents, no one knew about it. Even the groom’s name was a secret,” Sana recalled.

Sana said, “When I was getting my mehndi done, the artist asked for the groom’s name. I told her to leave that space blank and said we would fill it in later.” Sana Khan’s candid conversation offered a glimpse into her journey after leaving showbiz. Her decision to quit the entertainment industry and embrace a religious lifestyle was met with mixed reactions, but Sana has consistently stated that she is at peace with her choices.