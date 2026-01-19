Nora Fatehi Breaks Silence on Bhushan Kumar Affair Rumours, Her Reaction Sparks Fresh Speculation

Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has once again found herself at the center of dating rumours linking her to T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar. The actress has now reacted to the resurfaced allegations, which have once again sparked intense discussion on social media. The rumours about Nora Fatehi and Bhushan Kumar originally surfaced in 2022 when one of the film critics claimed in a social media post that the two had allegedly been in a relationship for nearly two years.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi Broke Silence On Affair Rumours

At the time, the claims remained unverified and were dismissed by many as baseless gossip. Recently, a TikToker revived the controversy, prompting renewed attention online. Soon after, a Reddit thread went viral featuring Nora Fatehi’s reaction to the allegations. An influencer shared a screenshot of Nora Fatehi’s comment on a TikTok video discussing the alleged affair. The actress simply commented Wow along with laughing emojis.

Nora Fatehi

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Reveal Daughter’s Name, Share First Glimpse of The Baby Girl

While brief, the response quickly led to speculation among users, with many interpreting it as a reaction to the rumours. The comment sparked confusion and curiosity, especially since Bhushan Kumar is married to filmmaker and actress Divya Khosla Kumar, and the couple has two children. Nora’s reaction divided opinions online. While some felt her comment was misunderstood, others questioned the timing of her response.

Nora Fatehi

One user wrote, “Why did she reply now? This will only generate more views. She’s bringing trouble upon herself.” Another commented, “People believe anything they hear. They humiliate others just for views and likes.” A third user bluntly said, “Don’t lie, man.” Despite the speculation, neither Nora Fatehi nor Bhushan Kumar has ever confirmed any romantic involvement.

Nora Fatehi

Apart from Bhushan Kumar, Nora Fatehi’s name has also been linked to Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi. Dating rumours began after Hakimi liked one of Nora’s social media posts, which led fans to speculate about a possible relationship. However, both Nora and the footballer have remained silent on the matter, and no official confirmation has been made.