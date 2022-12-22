Gauhar Khan Is Expected To Deliver Her Baby In April 2023,Grandfather-To-Be Ismail Darbar Expresses Happiness!

Gauhar Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar, are overjoyed because their little guest is about to arrive. Gauhar Khan, the stunning actress, is expecting her first child at the age of 39 and is overjoyed. Since Gauahar announced her pregnancy, her fans have been waiting for her due date with bated breath.

According to the most recent ETimes report, Gauhar Khan’s pregnancy is of five months and her due date is April 2023. However, There has been no official announcement made by the actress or her husband.

Gauhar Khan recently revealed her pregnancy.

Let us inform her fans that Gauhar Khan surprised them by announcing her pregnancy on December 20, 2022. The actress shared a video created by Pixie Dust Designs featuring caricatures of Gauahar and her husband Zaid on her Instagram account. Along with the adorable video, Gauahar revealed that she and her husband are expecting their first child. This is what she wrote in the note: “Hir Rahman Nir Rahim, Bismillah. We Need all your love and prayers. Thank you, Allah! Thank you @pixiedustdesign for showering their best From our wedding to this beautiful new adventure. ”

Watch video;

Ismail Darbar, Zaid’s father and a musician, is overjoyed at the prospect of becoming a grandfather. “I am extremely happy that Gauahar and Zaid are going to be parents, and I will be a grandfather for the first time,” he told ETimes. He added, “I’m about to become a grandfather, which will be the happiest time of our lives. I wish for a healthy baby… and good fortune. Everyone works hard, but blessings and blessings are the most important aspects of a good life, so I want my grandson to live a blessed life.”