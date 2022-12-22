“I Don’t Get Work In Industry Just By Being Bhagyashree’s Daughter”: Avantika Dasani

Avantika Dassani, who made her name with the film ‘Mithya,’ recently discussed nepotism in an interview and stated that it was the reason she did not want to enter the acting world. She studied business and marketing and worked in the corporate world but fate had decided on something else.

Avantika said in one of her interviews, “I agree that I never thought about acting but simply went with the flow. I made a lot of effort in my studies. My college was the best. I travelled to London for my further education. To be honest, I was doing a good job, but somewhere I wasn’t very happy with that.” Avantika said of her acting career, “My brother (Abhimanyu Dassani) asked that I participate in some project.”

Avantika explained,”I didn’t want to get into the debate of film family, star kids, and nepotism. I used to be upset about all of this, but now I am relieved”. Avantika claims she discovered the truth at home. The actress said, “I had realised a long time ago that I would have to go through the struggle here. Although, My Mother had done an excellent job of preparing both of us. I noticed my brother struggling. It doesn’t help that I’m Bhagyashree’s daughter or son. You can only get from performance. It is only fitting in with your character that you work.”

Avantika is the daughter of Bhagyashree, a well-known Bollywood actress. Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut in 1988, opposite Salman Khan in Sooraj Barjatya’s film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. However, after the first film was a success, she married businessman Himalaya Dasani, and she did not work in films for a long time. Both of his children, Avantika and Abhimanyu, now work in Bollywood.