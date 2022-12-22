Varun Dhawan’s ‘Blowjob’ Remark To South Vs North Debate Goes Viral, Janhvi Kapoor Gives Epic Reaction; Watch!

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is grabbing all eyeballs for his recent reaction to the South vs North debate. Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Kantara director Rishab Shetty, and others were present for group interaction. There, the trio talked about South vs Hindi films in the present day. Eyebrows were raised when he passed the ‘blowjob’ comment. The Good Luck Jerry actress’ reaction was caught on camera. Check out the below for all the details.

2022 was challenging for Bollywood movies. We have witnessed the worst fall of biggies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Ram Sethu, Runway 34, and Liger. On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files were among the incredibly enlightening films. It would be safe to admit that this was a season for southern hits like RRR, Kantara, Karthikeya 2, and KGF Chapter 2.

Varun Dhawan talked about South and Hindi films at this event. He said that content is the key to films now. The audience is consuming only good content. He added, “This is like a blowjob to the egos of stars. No longer are the days for star heroes pull factor for films. Content is everything now.” Actress Janhvi Kapoor’s reaction was caught on camera while he was speaking.

Of course, that ‘blowjob’ comment not only caught our attention but also confused Janhvi Kapoor. Her expression was everything. Netizens couldn’t help but notice it in the viral video.

They commented, “Varun wtf?!?!? And janhvi’s reaction,” “Her face…Janhvi mindvoice:” “Hahaha did he mean “a blow to everyone’s ego?” “No, he literally compared the feeling to a blowjob” etc.