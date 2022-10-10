Gautam Vig Loves Saoundarya, Got Furious Seeing Shaleen Bhanot Flirting With Her, Deets Inside!!

TV’s famous reality show Bigg Boss is entertaining the audience every day with the start of the new season. From the very first day itself, the audience is getting to see a lot of bang. There has been a lot of turmoil inside in the last week. At the same time, new connections are also being seen once again in the Bigg Boss house. And a new connection is being seen between Soundarya and Gautam in the show and now the audience is seeing these two as the new couple of Bigg Boss.

In the same sequence, in the episode aired on Sunday, there was a slight tussle between Gautam Vig and Shaleen Bhanot regarding this connection. In fact, at the behest of Tina, Shaleen was seen flirting with Soundarya. Meanwhile, Soundarya also kissed Shaleen on the cheek, seeing that Gautam could not control himself and started venting his anger on everyone. During this, the members present there were also seen pulling Gautam’s leg.

Not only this, during this time Gautam was also seen getting angry at Shaleen. He told Shaleen that he shouldn’t have done such a thing when he knew he was having a connection with Soundarya. He used to consider him as his friend at heart, but this act of his has hurt him a lot. At the same time, Shaleen, while keeping his side on the whole sentence, makes it clear that he did all this at the behest of Tina. After this, there was a heated argument between Tina and Shaleen.

And in this way the beginning of a new love story is also being seen in the house. For the past few days, there is a different connection and bonding between Soundarya and Gautam. Seeing this connection of both, fans are now believing that the first couple in Bigg Boss 16 is going to be formed soon. On the other hand, Tina is continuously seen pulling Shaleen’s leg regarding Sumbul.