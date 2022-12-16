‘Ghar Se Bhaag Gayi Thi’: Shehnaaz Gill Reveals How She Left Home To Fulfill Her Dream!

Bollywood star Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she ran away from her home to pursue her dreams during the “Senior Citizen Special” episode of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 13.’ She talked about her mother Parminder Kaur Gill. She took her mother to her first international trip to Dubai.

When the contestant, Debosmita Roy told Shehnaz about her family and how her parents supported her in her singing career, the former “Bigg Boss 13” contestant said that she was lucky to have supportive parents.

Shehnaaz said that there are very few families in our country who support working women. She ran away from her house to fulfill her dreams. She told Debosmita that she is very lucky to have such supportive parents. She advised Debosmita to always stand by them and make them proud.

Shehnaaz recently starred in the music video “Ghani Syaani” with famous rapper MC Square. She added that she recently took her mom to Dubai for her first international trip. She shared that the feeling was surreal. She added, “It’s always great to do something for your parents.”

Shehnaaz Gill is a strong woman. She recently wished late actor Siddharth Shukla on his birthday. Her post was an emotional one. The way she dealt with Siddharth Shukla’s death and bounced back is an inspiration to everyone. But it is unfortunate that a certain section of society has accused her of seeking sympathy through the Bigg Boss 13 winner. SidNaaz fans are giving it back to the haters as a new picture of her phone wallpaper has been spotted online which featured the late actor.