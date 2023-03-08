‘Had To Solve Jigsaw Puzzle’: Priyanka Chopra Talks About Working With Citadel Co-Star Richard Madden!

Priyanka Chopra talks about collaborating with Richard Madden. In Hollywood’s action-drama show ‘Citadel,’ Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden will share screen space for the first time.

Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, will be releasing on a streaming platform.

Citadel, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s highly anticipated spy series, is set to premiere in a few weeks. The show, directed by the Russo brothers, has been the buzz of the town, especially after the teaser was released. And now, Priyanka Chopra has spoken up about her Citadel co-star Richard Madden.

Priyanka Chopra on her collaboration with Citadel co-star Richard Madden

When asked about Madden, Priyanka stated that she and Richard had a terrific experience working together. She went on to say that she enjoys working with him.

Chopra revealed that she and her co-star liked to dance together. Citadel was a really ambitious show, according to Priyanka, and it would have been difficult to shoot if she and Richard Madden did not have an understanding and support for one other.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard also kept each other in check, for instance, to remind themselves of what role they were portraying at the time, and what their character knows or does not know in the storyline, based on the timeframe of the story.

Priyanka agreed, adding that they had a lot of back and forth because they were working on a non-linear plot. She went on to say that it was like a jigsaw puzzle that they had to put together collectively. ‘I had a lot of fun,’ she said.

Citadel Created by the Russo brothers, the science fiction drama series is being characterised as the ‘first of its type global-event series’. Earlier this year, Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said that Citadel will have a spin-off series set in India, Mexico, and Italy.

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will play the key roles in the Indian adaptation. Citadel’s release date has yet to be confirmed, although it is scheduled to launch on Amazon Video later this year. The show was created by Gozie AGBO, Midnight Radio, and Amazon Studios.

On Professional Front

She was last appeared in Matrix 4. Apart from Citadel, Priyanka Chopra has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.