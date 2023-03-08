How to Hire the Best Nanny for Your Children

When you know what kind of professional you need, finding them is not difficult. Determine the nanny’s tasks and responsibilities, work out a schedule, and decide on payment. If you wish, you can include personal qualities in the mix.

Experience and time

You need someone with sufficient experience and a clean driving record if the job will require driving. Your candidate of choice should be available during the hours and days you choose. You might need to decide if she’ll live with you or not. CPR certification is a useful extra.

To look for reliable candidates, start with authoritative sources. Nanny.org, UrbanSitter, and SitterCity are helpful resources with many nanny profiles. Alternatively, you could go through an agency if their fees aren’t a problem.

Ask for recommendations

Ask friends and relatives if they can recommend a good care provider. They might know a nanny who’s looking for a job right now. Trying someone they recommend is a good option, even though there’s no guarantee you’ll be satisfied with this person. It will be easier to decide if she’s the right fit if you have friends and relatives who’ve had positive experiences with her. Sharing a nanny is also an option if you can work out a sharing schedule.

Safety and risk mitigation

As the pandemic remains a concern in some areas, you’ll need to inquire into your candidates’ work approaches and whether they have changed. This can be done during the interview, which is an essential stage in the process. Also, ask about their approach to discipline. Introduce them to your family, your daily life, and your expectations. Look for candidates who are flexible and have an open schedule. Don’t make things too formal. Ask applicants about their background, interests, and how they cope under pressure.

Do a background check

Do a background and a reference check once you’ve narrowed the list down – you’d be surprised how much you can find out about a person. If something questionable emerges, don’t reject them immediately based on that. Make sure the information is accurate before taking further action. Do discuss any critical points, though.

Provide a schedule, job description, details

As you share expectations, provide a job description and a schedule. Communicate any details surrounding your child or children, such as special needs or specific medication. Share the pay range to avoid misaligned expectations. You don’t have to state a fixed hourly rate. Communicate additional requirements, such as if you’ll also need help with the housework or if your children will need help with homework.

Do a test

Ideally, have your child meet your top candidates during the interview and agree on a brief test run. This will show if the nanny is right for your child. Be present on the first and second days. If everything goes well, give her some freedom in the remaining time. At the end of the test period, check in with the nanny and your child to find out how it went.

Sign a contract

If everything goes well, you can proceed to sign a contract. This step is recommended even if the nanny will be working for your part-time or will be on call. In the contract, list job requirements and tasks, vacation, and especially remuneration terms clearly.