Actor-Director Satish Kaushik Passes Away At 66; Anupam Kher Shares Painful Note!

This is heartbreaking that the actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 in Gurugram. He was 66 years old. His close friend Bollywood actor Anupam Kher confirmed the unfortunate news of his death.

Anupam Kher wrote, “I know ‘death is the ultimate truth of this world!’ But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive.” He added that it is a heartbreaking ending to a friendship of 45 years. The heartbroken Anupam said that life will be difficult without his friend. He concluded with “Om Shanti!”

According to a media portal, Satish Kaushik died of a heart attack in NCR. He was on his way to visit someone in Gurugram when his health deteriorated. It has been known that he suffered a heart attack in the car. The report said that the actor’s body is at Fortis Hospital in Gurugram. As per the report, he will be brought to Mumbai after the postmortem.

Let us tell you that Satish Kaushik was an alumnus of the National School of Drama as well as the Film and Television Institute of India. Actor Anupam Kher was his batchmate in NSD.

On the professional front, the late actor Satish Kaushik played the role of ‘Calendar’ in Mr. India. It is one of his famous characters. The jolly Satish Kaushik acted in many other films such as Deewana Mastana, Ram Lakhan, Brick Lane, Saajan Chale Sasural. More recently he acted in Chhatriwali, Kaagaz, Thar, etc. He directed films like Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Tere Naam, Karzzz, Kaagaz and many more.