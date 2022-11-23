Hansika Motwani’s Wedding Festivities Commence With Mata Ki Chowki- Checkout

The most recent bride in town is Hansika Motwani. The pair decided to move their relationship further after several years of dating.

Hansika Motwani surprised everyone on November 2nd when she uploaded a collection of stunning images from her engagement celebration with Sohael Khaturiya at the famous Eiffel Tower.

The Marriage

On December 4th, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya will be married in Jaipur, Rajasthan, at the Mundota Fort and Palace. The wedding and pre-wedding activities will last for three days.

Sufi night on December 2 will mark the beginning of the pre-wedding celebrations for Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturia. Mehendi and sangeet rituals will take hold on December 2nd. On December 4, the haldi ceremony takes place at 11 am, and the wedding follows in the evening. That night, guests of the newlyweds will enjoy a celebration with a casino theme.

Our source said that while the wedding is a small gathering, the actor is inviting close pals from the business. She put a lot of effort into preparing the whole event and has personally worked on the guest list. She is cherishing each minute of this particular stage of her life, the insider said.

Mata Ki Chowki

The wedding rituals have started today. The Mata Ki Chowki, which occurred in Mumbai, is the first part of the wedding ritual. The bride-to-be was seen wearing a crimson sari as she made her way to the puja.

In a red saree, Hansika Motwani looked stunning beyond words. She accessorized it with a maang tikka, matching earrings, and a simple but stylish choker. She chose flawless makeup that included lipstick, intense eyeshadow, flushed and highlighted cheekbones, and lipstick. We couldn’t help but stare at the grin and bridal glow on her face.

To be broadcast live on OTT

The fact that this much-discussed celebrity wedding will be live-streamed by an OTT platform is intriguing as well. We have unique knowledge of two OTT juggernauts’ negotiations to purchase streaming rights.