Rajeev Sen Says He Is Still In Touch With Charu Asopa; Tells Her Fans To ‘Give Her All The Sympathy She Wants’

Amid the ongoing nasty spat with his estranged wife Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen said that he is ‘in touch with her.’ He shared a video to inform fans that he has been messaging her. He wants Charu Asopa to ‘settle down’ as it is best for their daughter Ziana.

He shared a vlog. He said, “I am in touch with her, and on my part, I try to be nice to her. I send nice WhatsApp messages and make her feel I am there even though we are not physically with each other. Making sure that Zianna is good. And, then let her do whatever she wants to do. And this is the path she wanted, I keep encouraging her to be positive. Let her feel that she is winning, she is happy, and let her feel that the world is for her.”

Rajeev added that Charu’s followers should give her all love and all sympathy. He further added that it is important for everyone to accept things and move on and move ahead.

He said, “For me, it is really important that she remains stable because if she stays positive then automatically Zianna is happy.” He said that he will meet his daughter as soon as he goes to Mumbai.

In 2019 Charu and Rajeev announced their separation after three years of marriage. Earlier this year, they celebrated their daughter Ziana’s first birthday together.

Things did not work out well. They announced their separation last month. Charu accused Rajeev of domestic violence. Both have raised allegations of cheating.