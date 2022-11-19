Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Have Called It Quits After Almost Two Years Of Dating!

Another couple perishes in 2022! After nearly two years of dating, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, who met and fell in love on the sets of Don’t Worry Darling, have broken up.

Styles and Wilde were initially romantically linked in January 2021, when they were pictured holding hands at the Grammy-winning musician’s manager Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding in California. During his wedding speech, Harry is alleged to have referred to Olivia as his “girlfriend.”

According to multiple sources, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are “taking a break” from their romance. His tour is still going on, as a source explained, and he is heading overseas now.

She is concentrating on her children and her work in Los Angeles. It’s a mutually beneficial decision.” “They’re still extremely close friends,” a person close to the couple noted. An acquaintance explained that the two are separated by conflicting priorities right now.

Those who follow all things Hollywood are well aware of the contentious, well-publicised drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling, particularly the persistent rumours of a rivalry between Wilde and Florence Pugh, who plays the lead role in the film, says the pressure from the public has been difficult.

They’ve experienced ups and downs in their relationship.” In a similar vein to People, a Page Six source said that despite their split, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are still friends: “There is no bad blood between them.” Harry did not dump Olivia, nor did Olivia dump Harry.

This is Harry’s longest relationship, so they have a special bond.” The challenges of a long-distance relationship, according to the insider, are what contributed to the 28-year-old singer-actor and the 38-year-old actress-director calling it quits on their relationship. When he’ll be on every continent next year and Olivia has a career and kids, it’s hard to have a connection.

This is the best option for both of them.” According to another source, Harry has begun his South American leg of the Love on Tour, while Olivia is in London working on a documentary.

Olivia Wilde took her and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis’ children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, to Harry Styles’ Los Angeles concert this past Tuesday, November 15. The now-ex-couple was ready to spend time apart during this time.

The first insider revealed why the Booksmart director took her and Sudeikis’ children to the Watermelon Sugar singer’s concert, “They’re buddies, you’ll still see them together.”

Notably, the last time we spotted the couple showing off their PDA skills, kissing on the street and appearing happier than ever, it was on a late September date night in New York.