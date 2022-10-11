Women shouldn’t have to settle for conventional hairstyles when there are so many interesting options available. Depending on your preference and style, you may bleach just a portion of your hair or even cut it. It’s easy to express yourself with a skunk stripe in your hair. Skunk Stripe Hair is becoming increasingly popular since it is simple to produce and maintain at home without the need for a stylist. Skunk stripe is a currently daring hairstyle trending among many girls. They often change their hairstyles regularly to achieve different looks quickly.

If you don’t want to spend money on a skunk stripe wig but still want to wear it, what’s the best solution? You can only be happy by dying your wig in your hand if you don’t desire to spend money on a skunk stripe wig. In this post, we will show you how to dye a skunk stripe on a wig at home without any difficulties. You can use this guide to produce a skunk stripe in your hair.

What is Skunk Stripe Wig?

Skunk stripe wigs are wigs that have been painted in a skunk stripe design. They’re an amazing method to update your wardrobe and make a statement. Skunk stripe wigs aren’t just for fashion. They can also be used to change your appearance for a special event or even to make a political statement. It’s a lifelike wig with a gentle, comfortable fit. It looks and feels like real human hair because of the lace front and wave cap in the back. This HD lace wig is perfect for people who want to add a touch of realism to their costume party, Halloween, New Year’s Eve, or other special occasions. To make the skunk stripe hair wig look even more beautiful, style it with your favorite hair accessories.

Human Hair Wig with Skunk Stripes

A skunk stripe human hair lace front wig is the perfect way to add some zest to your outfit. Whether you’re dressing up as a favorite movie star or just searching for a new hairstyle, a skunk stripe human hair wig can assist you in pulling it off without changing your entire appearance!

These wigs are made of 100% real human hair, which makes them smooth and comfortable to wear. These wigs are also very cost-effective and will last one year or longer with the proper maintenance. You don’t even need any special equipment to style them—simply brush them out, and they’re ready to wear (or remove). Finding the correct color for your skin tone may take some trial and error, but if you’re willing to play with a variety of tones until you discover one that works, these wigs will make styling a lot easier!

How to Dye A Skunk Stripe on A Wig At Home in 7 Steps

Now that you know all about skunk stripe wigs and how they can enhance your look, it’s time to learn how to dye one! Keep reading for a step-by-step guide on how to achieve the perfect skunk stripe:

What You Will Necessitate:

Hair dye

Because this is a straightforward approach, rather than measuring and mixing powder bleach and developer, we’ll use hair color.

Gloves

Not only are these gloves important for safety, but they will also help to protect your hands when working with chemicals.

A comb

You will need to carefully section off a small portion of your hair that you want to dye to achieve the skunk stripe hairstyle.

A towel

You’ll need it to keep the hair color from getting on your skin or clothes. That is why you will want it.

A long-tail tint brush

Applying dye directly from the applicator to your hair may work, but using a tint brush is better because it creates an even coat.

Mirror

To check how well you’re dying the hair, you’ll also need a mirror; if you’re dying the back of your head, use a handheld mirror or ask for help.

Water

After you’ve dyed the wig, you should first wash it.

It is important to note that choosing the right dye for your hair is critical. If you’ve never dyed your hair before, it can be difficult to find the right color for you. Do your research online or ask family and friends for recommendations on the best dye.

After that, let’s look at how to do skunk hair stripes. Now that you’re prepared with all of the supplies that you’ll need, follow these steps to achieve the perfect skunk stripe:

Step 1: Preparation

While doing the skunk stripes is exciting, you must plan everything ahead of time to ensure the process is a success.

You must first ensure that all of your tools are ready. Skunk hair can be done at home, but make sure you have all of the necessary tools for the procedure.

Step 2: Brush and Section Your Wig Hair

When you have all of the necessary tools, you can begin working on your hair. But it’s crucial to understand that the look you want to achieve will heavily influence how you section off your hair strands. However, before sectioning off your hair, brush it thoroughly to remove any tangles.

You must also take your time if you want a beautiful result. Trying to rush through it will only result in poorly done skunk hair. Proceed slowly to ensure that the color is applied to the correct section of your hair.

Step 3: Bleach the Knots

Put your gloves on. Pour some bleach powder and 40-volume developer into a mixing bowl and combine with a brush to make a nice thick consistency.

To avoid over-bleaching, spray some Got2b glue along the hairline and comb all hair strands back. Turn the lace wig inside out so that the lace sheer underneath is visible. Apply the bleach evenly to the lace sheer with the brush. Then set it aside for 15 to 20 minutes. Rinse the wig under running water. Use a gentle shampoo and a purple conditioner to shampoo and condition the wig. After washing the wig, use a soft towel to absorb any excess water. Set it on a plastic doll head and blow dry it on the lowest heat setting. Brush the wig by combing it.

Step 4: Determine and Section Off

Skunk stripe hair’s color block appears as stripes on two sides of the face, or as a highlight block at the top, underneath layer, or back of the head.

Put the wig on your head and part it as you like. Section off the hair you want to bleach and braid the rest of it into a plait.

Step 5: Bleach Hair

Remove the wig and replace it on the mannequin’s head. To secure the wig, use T-pins. Put your gloves on. In a mixing bowl, combine bleach powder and a 40-volume developer. Blend them well with a brush. Make a small section in your hair. Using a brush, apply the mixture evenly to the hair patch.

If you don’t want your hair roots bleached, spray some Got2B glue on them ahead of time. Wrap the hair with foil after placing it under the hair patch and combing it to distribute the bleach more evenly. Bleach the remainder of the section hair. Allow it to sit for 40-50 minutes. To remove the bleach, shampoo and condition the wig once more. Using a hairdryer, blow dry it.

The process is complete if all you want is blonde skunk stripe hair. If you want a more chic and bold look, proceed to the next step and dye your hair.

Step 6: Tone the Hair

Using a brush, evenly apply hair dye to the bleached hair. Wrap the toned hair in foil and leave it to sit for 30-40 minutes. Check the color every 10 minutes, and once it has reached the desired color, rinse out the hair dye with running water. Purple shampoo and conditioner should be used to shampoo and condition the hair. Dry it with the lowest heat setting.

Step 7: Style the wig

Set the wig on the mannequin head and detangle it with a wide-tooth comb. To make the wig’s hairline look more natural, pluck it with tweezers. Style the wig as desired with styling tools. To make your hair look shiny and silky, apply some hair oil to the tips.

So there you have it! You now know how to dye your lace wig at home. Just remember to take your time and be patient, and you’ll achieve the perfect result.

Final Words

So, there you have it. Everything you need to know about how to dye a skunk stripe on a wig at home. We hope this article was helpful and that you will be able to successfully achieve the look you are going for.