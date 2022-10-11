‘It Allows Fakeness’: Vivek Agnihotri Targets Karan Johar For Quitting Twitter And Not Instagram

After having made commercial movies like Chocolate, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal and Hate Story, Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri has decided to dissociate himself from the Bollywood lobby. He is right now focusing on making relatively low-budget, subject-driven films with no A-listers. Besides films, Agnihotri is known for giving straightforward, explosive statements about the film industry.

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar created ruckus on internet after he announced quitting Twitter so as to attract ‘positive energies only’. Now, taking a dig on the same, Vivek has said something quite logical.

In his latest tweet, The Tashkent Files director questioned the double standards of Johar. He asked if Karan wants to quit social media, then is he still on Instagram. Furthermore, he quoted Instagram as a platform that allows fakeness and hyprocrisy. Vivek first tweeted, “Quitters never win. Winners never quit.”

“I believe a genuine person seeking positive energies would leave Social Media completely. Leaving only Twitter because it doesn’t allow hypocrisy or fakeness but staying on Instagram because it gets brands and allows fakeness itself is negative and screwed-up approach to life,” read his second tweet.

For the unknown, Karan Johar, who is a common target of trolls bid adieu to micro-blogging site with a tweet that said, “”Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!”

Vivek Agnihotri keeps on taking digs at various celebrities for their pretentive nature. Workwise, his last movie The Kashmir Files got a great response from all over the nation for its honest nationalist narrative. Not just critical views, the film also did wonders on the box office. He is also making The Delhi Files for which extensive research is being done.