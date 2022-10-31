Huma Qureshi’s Breakup With Mudassar Aziz After Three Years, Read To Know More About It Here!!

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi will soon be seen in the film ‘Double XL’ along with Sonakshi Sinha. This is the first time that the two are going to be seen together in a film. The film is set to hit the theaters on November 4. Meanwhile, there is news that Huma Qureshi brokeup with Mudassar Aziz after being in this relationship for a long time.

A report has claimed that the two parted ways after three years of relationship. The report also claimed that even after the breakup, both of them have decided to maintain their friendship. However, the reason for their separation has not been revealed. Let us tell you that Huma Qureshi was really open about her relationship status with her long term boyfriend Mudassar Aziz and has shared many photos of Mudassar with her social media handle.

Let us tell you one interesting thing Mudassar has also written the story of her film Double XL. Talking about Mudassar, he has directed many films till now. He is known for films like ‘Dulha Mil Gaya’ and ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’. Earlier, his name has also been associated with Sushmita Sen. Both have also been seen together many times.

However, this relationship broke up only in the year 2010. On the work front, Huma was last seen in Bellbottom. She will soon be seen in Double XL. Apart from this, she is also going to be seen showing her acting magic in the Netflix film ‘Monica Oh My Darling’.