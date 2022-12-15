“Husband To…”, Shoaib Malik’s Instagram Bio Attracts Attention Amid Divorce Rumors With Sania Mirza!

The cross-border couple of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik is one of the most beloved sports pair. It was once a rage among the masses. But according to rumor mills, the duo after facing trouble in their marital bliss of 12 years began contemplating for separation a few months ago.

Though the pair has maintained a dignified silence on the same, now the Instagram bio of Shoaib is attracting eyeballs and it has different story to tell. In his bio, Malik has tagged Mirza and called himself a husband to a superwoman, referring to Sania. “Athlete, Husband to a Superwoman @mirzasaniar, Father to One True Blessing,” it reads.

In the past, a close friend of the couple, who was a member of Shoaib’s management team in Pakistan had confirmed that the duo has indeed quit their relationship. In a conversation with a Sports Daily, the friend revealed that Shoaib and Sania are officially divorced. However, he refused to divulge more details though.

However, it was not confirmed by either Sania or Shoaib. In fact, Shoaib recently declined to comment on the reports surrounding trouble in his paradise. He simply called it a ‘personal matter’ and chose not to reveal much.

The separation rumors of Sania and Shoaib sparked when the former shared cryptic posts hinting at suffering from ‘difficult times’ on social media. She took to her Instagram stories and shared a note that said, “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah”.

Meanwhile, fans of the couple got a sigh of relief after Shoaib wished his wife on her birthday and the two also announced their talk show ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ together. The show is going to air on UrduFlix from 18 December, 2022.

The cricketer shared the teaser on his IG handle. Soon after, netizens began commenting on it fiercely. A user stated that divorce rumors should die down now. Another emphasized that they are divorced as they don’t tag or mention each other anymore in their posts and are legally obligated to not declare their divorce for the show.

For the unversed, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in 2010 in traditional ceremony in Hyderabad. They welcomed their son, Izhann, in 2018.