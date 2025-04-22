‘I Forgot My Limits…’ Anurag Kashyap Apologized For His Harsh Comments On Brahmin Community, Deets Inside

After being constantly trolled and being embroiled in controversy for his harsh comments on the Brahmin community, Anurag Kashyap has decided to ask for an apology. The matter escalated when he shared his reaction on Instagram Stories, which was widely criticized a lot. Anurag Kashyap spoke too much in the heat of the moment, after which he started receiving hate from all sides.

Anurag Kashyap

Apologizing to people on social media, Anurag Kashyap wrote on Instagram, ‘I forgot my limits while replying to someone in anger. And spoke ill of the entire Brahmin community. That community whose all people are living in my life, are still there and contributes a lot in my life. Today, all of them are hurt by me. My family is hurt by me.’

Anurag Kashyap

He further said, ‘Many intellectuals, whom I respect, are hurt by my way of speaking, which I did not want to say, but wrote in anger while responding to someone’s cheap comment. I apologize to all my colleagues, friends, my family, and our society for my way of speaking, for using indecent language. Now I will work on it so that it doesn’t happen again. I will work on my anger. And if I have to talk about the issue, I will use the right words. Hope you will forgive me.’

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap had replied to a user who commented, ‘Brahmins are your fathers…’ to which he replied, ‘I will pee on Brahmins… any problem?’ The post went viral, causing outrage among many Brahmin organisations. Anurag later publicly apologised after receiving a strong response to his comment targeting the Brahmin community.