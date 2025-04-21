‘I Welcome You To The Family’, Jaya Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai’s 18-year-old Video Went Viral On Social Media

There have been almost 18 years since Aishwarya Rai became a part of the Bachchan family as their daughter-in-law. These days, a video of Aishwarya Rai is in the news headlines in which she is seen crying after listening to her mother-in-law, Jaya Bachchan. This video of Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai is from the year 2007, which shows a glimpse of the relationship between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.



When Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai announced their engagement in the year 2007, the news hit the headlines like a storm. In April of the same year, they tied the knot in a private ceremony at Bachchan’s residence. It is said that this wedding was one of the grandest and most talked-about weddings ever seen in the industry. However, just before the beginning of their happy life, Abhishek’s mother and actress Jaya Bachchan welcomed her future daughter-in-law at an award function in such a way that Aishwarya could not hold back her tears.

Jaya Bachchan said emotional things to her daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In this throwback video, Jaya came on stage to receive her Lifetime Achievement Award at an award function. A few months before Aishwarya and Abhishek’s wedding, Jaya said on stage in front of the world, ‘Today I am once again going to become the mother-in-law of a wonderful, lovely girl who has great values, great dignity, and a lovely smile’.

She further said, ‘I welcome you to the family. I love you, and I feel this is the right time to accept this award. I would like to say, Almighty, whoever he is, give us the power of mind, let the mind win, stay away from lies, and fill the mind with truth. Thank you very much.’ Aishwarya’s eyes filled with tears after hearing these words of Jaya. Amitabh also became emotional, and there was applause everywhere. Even today, fans are overwhelmed after watching this video.