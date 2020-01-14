Imran Khan’s Estranged Wife Avantika Malik Shared ‘One Last I Love You’ On His Birthday, Amidst Divorce Rumors

Bollywood actor Imran Khan turns a year older on January 13. His estranged wife Avantika malik took to her Instagram handle to share a cryptic poem. She used the hashtag ‘Some Days are Like That’. She posted poetry by J. Warren Welch and it says, ‘Just one last I love you.’ Bidding goodbye to your love definitely hurts and it came as a huge shock when Imran Khan’s wife, Avantika Malik dropped ‘Khan’ from her surname.

On January 13, 2020, Imran khan celebrated his 37th birthday. While everyone wished him by sharing his cute pictures, his estranged wife, Avantika took to her Instagram handle and shared a poem.

Imran and Avantika had exchanged wedding vows in the year 2011. But the rumors of their troubled marriage have shocked the entire nation. In May 2019, Avantika had left Imran’s residence with their daughter, Imara. Currently, she is staying with her family. While we had hoped that it remained just a rumor, Avantika’s mother had confirmed the news and assured that they will sort their issues soon.

Avantika and Imran met at each other when they were just in their teens. It was the year 2002 when 19-year-old Imran met the 15-year-old Avantika in Mumbai. They fell in love and their relationship became so strong. Later, both of them stayed in the United States as Imran Khan was pursuing a Film Direction course. Imran had shared, “My family and Avantika’s were fine with it. It helped us understand the relationship better so I support it wholeheartedly.”

Avantika had also shared that they don’t fight often and had said, “We don’t really fight that much. Considering I am a feisty person, I think he just knows how to handle me. (laughs) We fight about silly things like how much time he spends on the iPad or things like that. But no major conflict.”

Although Imran and Avantika are no longer together hopefully this year will bring good luck to them.