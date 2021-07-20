In China, the mother eats the umbilical cord as soon as the child is born, the reason is surprising. Deets Inside.

In China eating placenta is called placentophagy. People believe that placenta contains many nutrients, due to which they eat it. It has also been seen many times when the mother herself eats her umbilical cord as soon as the child is born.

Placenta

Not only this, sometimes it is also stolen from the hospital, which is taken out and sold at a high price. In China, placenta is sold at a heavy price like medicines. Also, after drying it is also used as medicine and many people even make soup and drink it.

Placenta Soup

It is said that by eating the umbilical cord, women do not feel stressed after giving birth. Also, it is effective in making them look younger. At the same time, it is also said that it is a cure for impotence for men. According to the information, it is being eaten in China for 1500 years. However, so far no doctor has confirmed the claims made about its benefits.

Born Baby

Although the doctors of Texas University Hospital have definitely told about the disadvantages of eating it. They believe that it may contain viruses. Placenta transmits nutrition from mother to child by filtering it. Therefore, dangerous bacteria and viruses can be hidden in it, which can cause diseases by eating.

It is worth noting that in 2016, a research was done by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention about eating placenta, in which shocking facts came to the fore. This research was done on a mother whose child had a serious infection already present in her blood. It was revealed that this happened to the child when the mother was eating a capsule made of placenta daily after the birth of the child, during which she used to feed the child and due to this the infection reached the child.